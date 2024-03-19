Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

