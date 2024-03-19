Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.84 Million Stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.91% of Alto Ingredients worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alto Ingredients by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,359,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 36.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 622,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 210,420 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 4.0 %

ALTO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.