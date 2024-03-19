Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 333 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.