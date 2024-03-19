Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 3.20% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

