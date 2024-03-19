Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSCFree Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 3.20% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.