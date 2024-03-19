Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 200 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after acquiring an additional 797,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.