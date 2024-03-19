Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,766 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.