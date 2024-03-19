Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 4,936 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.4 %

RDVY opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.