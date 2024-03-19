Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 923.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

