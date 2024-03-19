Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Up 5.5%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 102,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 539,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $660.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,941 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 417,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.