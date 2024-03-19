Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Lessened by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,975 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

