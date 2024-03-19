Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 3.32% of Crown Crafts worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 33.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 36.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $5.97.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

