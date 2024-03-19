Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRYBF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

