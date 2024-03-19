CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSI Compressco in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 2.7 %

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Shares of CCLP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,266. The firm has a market cap of $323.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.73. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

