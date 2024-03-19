Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $286.12 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.23 and its 200-day moving average is $238.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

