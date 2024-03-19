Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $251.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.79 and its 200-day moving average is $230.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

