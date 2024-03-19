Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 77,445 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 135,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

DQ opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

