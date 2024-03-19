Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $190.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $172.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

