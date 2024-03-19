Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Tops $370.49 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $23.26 or 0.00035847 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $370.49 million and $5.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 60,669.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00108359 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00017001 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003067 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,931,439 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.