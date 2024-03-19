DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0566 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.62 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00109360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00017119 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4,526.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

