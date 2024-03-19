DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.