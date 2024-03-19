Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. 1,818,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

