Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 240,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. 813,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,121. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

