Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.11. 6,410,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,522,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

