Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

