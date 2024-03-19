Diligent Investors LLC Invests $445,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSFF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 16,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $180.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.