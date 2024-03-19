Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,263 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 696,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,941. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

