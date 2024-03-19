Diligent Investors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after purchasing an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.88.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, hitting $614.00. 698,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $562.39 and a 200 day moving average of $479.10. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.54 and a twelve month high of $627.41. The company has a market capitalization of $265.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

