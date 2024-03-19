Diligent Investors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 188,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,748. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

