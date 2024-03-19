Diligent Investors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:DFNL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,718 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.