Diligent Investors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after purchasing an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Trustmark Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 35,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,381. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

