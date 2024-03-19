Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,258,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.