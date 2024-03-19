Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Position Decreased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFEM opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $25.65.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
- What is a Dividend King?
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.