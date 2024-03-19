Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Purchased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,459. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

