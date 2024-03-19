Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Position Lessened by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 10.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned approximately 0.44% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 659,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 277,422 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 96,562 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. 120,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.