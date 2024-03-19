Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 21,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market cap of $706.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

