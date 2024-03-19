Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 34,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,044. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.