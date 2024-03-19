Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.70. 4,488,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,486,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000.

