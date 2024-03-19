DMC Group LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DMC Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $5.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.12. 4,659,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,736,404. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.25 and its 200 day moving average is $365.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $193.64 and a one year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total value of $37,553,335.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock worth $627,984,038. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

