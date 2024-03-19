DMC Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.80. 82,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.14. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

