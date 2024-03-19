DMC Group LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.37. 1,845,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

