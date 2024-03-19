DMC Group LLC Buys 228 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

Shares of ASML traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $944.10. 390,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.70. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market cap of $372.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

