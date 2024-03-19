DMC Group LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. 388,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,047. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

