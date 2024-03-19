DMC Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DMC Group LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.0% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 972,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.56 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.