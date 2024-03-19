DMC Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,141. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $374.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

