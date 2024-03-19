DMC Group LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.6 %

PayPal stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.18. 4,445,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,091,996. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

