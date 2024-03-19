DMC Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. 828,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

