DMC Group LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. 2,622,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,492,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.