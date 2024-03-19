DMC Group LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DMC Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $69.87. 1,052,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

