Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:D traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 1,048,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.