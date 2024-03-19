Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dover by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dover by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DOV traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $175.68. 130,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $177.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

